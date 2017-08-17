Daily Dirty With Jaime 8/17/17

Taylor Swift Supporters Receive Bouquets Of Flowers; Game Of Thrones Episode 6 Of Season 7 Leaked Online

Taylor Swift Supporters Receive Bouquets Of Flowers

Workers in the Craftsy office across from the federal court building used Post-it notes to write supportive messages to Taylor Swift as she fought to prove a former radio disc jockey groped her at a concert in Denver in 2013. Taylor took notice and sent thank you flowers. Taylor Swift made good on her promise to donate money to help sexual assault survivors. She contributed monetary aid to her friend Mariska Hargitay’s Joyful Heart Foundation, which the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actress founded in 2004.

Game Of Thrones Episode 6 Of Season 7 Leaked!

Next week’s episode of Game of Thrones has surfaced online five days ahead of its scheduled broadcast. According to reports the sixth episode of the seventh season of the show, which is due to air next Sunday, was aired in full by the HBO channel in Spain overnight. Whoops! It only took an hour for hackers to release it, so if you’re online be careful! Spoilers are at large!