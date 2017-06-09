Daily Dirty With Jaime 6/9/17

Justin Bieber and David Guetta Drop Video For 2U; Taylor Is Getting Back With A Couple Ex’s; Camila Cabello Admits She Loves Shawn Mendes

Justin Bieber and David Guetta Drop Video For 2U

Justin Bieber teased the new collaborative track by having Victoria’s Secret models lip sync the track, and some lucky fans even got mailed hand written lyrics from Bieber himself. “It’s just a very romantic love song, Guetta told MTV, “What I’m trying to do here is a combination of emotional parts and the energy of crazy electronic dance beats. That’s what I do, and that’s what I like. I like making the people dance, but with a tear in their eyes.” “When it comes to you, there’s no crime, let’s take both of our souls and intertwine,” Bieber sings on the hook.

Taylor Swift’s entire catalog is available once again for streaming after a long absence. Tay’s team took to social media “In celebration of 1989 selling over 10 million albums worldwide and the RIAA’s 100 million song certification announcement, Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalog available to all streaming services tonight at midnight,” the pop star’s management team wrote on Twitter Thursday. Swift pulled out from Spotify, Pandora and other popular streaming options in 2014 following the release of her most recent album 1989 stating that the services freemium models devalued her music. Is it a coincidence that she releases her entire catalog the same day that Katy Perry’s new album Witness is released? We think not.

In celebration of 1989 selling over 10 Million Albums Worldwide and the RIAA's 100 Million Song Certification announcement, Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalog available to all streaming services tonight at midnight. A post shared by Taylor Nation (@taylornation) on Jun 8, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

In an interview Camilla said, “I love him so much, I just feel like we’re going to be like best friends forever and he’s one of the closest friends I have in the industry and he’s always been so supportive of me. I feel like what we went through together with ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer,’ we were so close for a long time and we just have that bond forever,” Camila gushed. So while they currently aren’t set for another collab quite yet. She was actually asked to join Shawn on his current Illuminate Tour, but they couldn’t make it work since Camila’s music is still a work in progress.”Touring together would be really cool. I actually was going to, and I wanted to, but the thing is, it was for this tour he’s on now and my music wasn’t ready because I was still in the studio. Bu that would be amazing because I love him to death.”