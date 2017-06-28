Daily Dirty With Jaime 6/28/17

Iggy Azalea Responds To Halsey’s Diss; Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate Is Pregnant… With Twins; Rihanna Has A New Man

Halsey recently dissed Iggy Azalea saying she’s a “moron” in an interview with The Guardian. When Iggy Azalea was asked about Halsey’s “comments” she said, “I don’t know her.” She added, To me, because I’m famous and I know a lot of the time people have opinions and they’re not always accurate, I really try very hard not to give my personal opinions about people that I don’t know.”

We know Kim and Kanye have hired a surrogate and apparently it is working out well. The latest Hollywood trend is having twins and Kim and Kanye’s surrogate is rumored to be pregnant with twins. Since the surrogate is apparently expecting twins though, she will receive an additional $5,000, the media outlet reports. As part of their agreement, the surrogate is not allowed to smoke, drink, or do drugs during the pregnancy. She also has to restrict sexual activities in the weeks leading up to the pregnancy and can’t have sex for three weeks after the embryo implantation. And this may sound nit-picky, but she also isn’t permitted to go into hot tubs, saunas, handle or change cat litter, apply hair dye, drink more than one caffeinated beverage a day, or eat raw fish.

In the pictures, Rihanna’s making out with her new boo in a pool as they enjoy two champagne glasses. Then they wrap towels around themselves and head inside a luxurious-looking white building surrounded by palm trees. TMZ reports that they’re sharing a Spanish villa. Twitter has broken officially and created a #RihannaHasAManParty.