Daily Dirty With Jaime 6/27/17

Camilla Cabello Joins Bruno Mars; Beyoncé and Jay Z Take The Twins Home; DeMario Jackson Interviewed After Bachelor In Paradise Scandal

Camilla has announced she is hitting the road with Bruno Mars on his 24K Magic World Tour this summer. It’s her first tour as a solo artist.

SO EXCITED TO BE OPENING FOR @BRUNOMARS THIS SUMMER!! every night I'm gonna be peering out from side stage trying to learn as much as I can — Camila Cabello (@Camila_Cabello) June 27, 2017

Beyoncé and JAY-Z have taken their newborns home from the hospital. It’s been a week and a half stay at UCLA medical center because they were born prematurely. There is still no confirmation on gender or names from Beyoncé or JAY-Z.

An internal investigation conducted by Warner Bros. cleared everyone of the misconduct and the show geared up to start production again, however, Corinne and her legal team pledged to continue to push for some sort of legal recourse. DeMario Jackson is opening up for the first time about the Bachelor In Paradise incident. DeMario said, “it was stressful – for me mostly for my mother.” He added “It’s hard to see your mom cry every single day. My dad, he kept me extremely strong and kept me grounded and humble. But having your mom cry every day for something you didn’t do… It’s very difficult.” TMZ reports that Jackson wants to talk to Corinne about the sexual assault claim.