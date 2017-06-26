Daily Dirty With Jaime 6/26/17

Is Harry Styles Single?; Chris Brown And Migos Scrap; Ed Sheeran Slept On Jamie Foxx’s Couch Before He was Famous

Perez Hilton Reported late last week that Harry Styles had been dumped by girlfriend Tess Ward. Rumors stated that Tess still missed her ex that she dumped to start dating Harry, and they’re tedious schedules are keeping them apart. This isn’t all true. Gossip Cop reveals that Harry was NOT dumped by Tess. The two are still going strong, they just have busy schedules.

A member of Chris’ entourage pushed rapper Quavo, according to TMZ, which claims that someone from the Migos camp then became embroiled in the situation and was punched. Chris, for his part, kept his distance from the scuffle but Migos and some friends reportedly followed the Chris Brown to his car, where they surrounded him. However, the tension soon died down and Chris was able to walk away from the situation without any further problems being caused. Rumor has it, Quavo is now dating Karrueche Tran who is Chris Brown’s ex and that’s the reason this all started. By the time police officers had arrived on the scene, everyone involved in the earlier incident had gone their separate ways.

Here's the vid I took of migos after the fight pic.twitter.com/lpureTpBSF — jayla (@malibusgomez) June 26, 2017

Jamie Foxx is one of the reasons Ed Sheeran is such a superstar, so he claims. Foxx’ helped Ed out when he was a struggling unknown artist and gave him his big break. Foxx said in an interview on The Gragam Norton Show, that he invited Ed to sleep on his couch for 6 weeks before he was famous. Jamie Foxx said, “He comes to my crib, he plays and I’m like, ‘you’re incredible.’ He added, “I was doing a radio show in LA ad he knew that we did music so he came to my show. When it was time for d Sheeran to take the stage Foxx said, he pops out with his little red hair and ukulele and he got a standing ovation for 12 min.