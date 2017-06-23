Daily Dirty With Jaime 6/23/17

Harry Styles Stepdad Dies; Rihanna Gives Break-Up Advice To Fan Over Twitter DM’s; Corrinne Olympios Waives Right To Trial

Harry Styles stepfather Robin Twist has died after a long cancer battle. Passing at only 57 years old. Harry was the best man in the wedding between Robin Twist and Anne Cox, his mother in 2013. They got paired in a break between Harry’s One Direction tours. He had two children from a previous marriage. He helped raise Harry and his sister Gemma. One Direction band mates expressed support for Harry on social media.

Devastated to hear the news about Robin . He was the such a lovely kind and funny guy. Sending all my love to the whole family. — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) June 22, 2017

One of Rihanna’s fans sent Rihanna a direct message on Twitter asking, “How did you get over your first heart break? I’ve been struggling.” Just a few hours later Rihanna responded with some sweet words of wisdom for her fan saying, “Just believe that the heartbreak was a gift in itself! Cry if you have to, but it won’t last forever! You will find love again, and it will be even more beautiful! In the meantime enjoy all that you are!!!”

Corinne Olympios was allegedly sexually assaulted on set of Bachelor In Paradise and is still planning to pursue legal action despite signing away her rights to sue producers if they did not stop the alleged crime. The terms of the contract do still allow her to claims to an arbitrator. She can also still press criminal charges against DeMario Jackson, who was the one who allegedly sexually assaulted her. However, Corinne’s lawyer Martin Singer does not plan to pursue a legal case.