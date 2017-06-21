Daily Dirty With Jaime 6/21/17

Harry Styles Owns Kids Choice Awards Nominations; Bachelor In Paradise Will Resume Ptoduction; Kim Kardashian Having Baby Number 3

Frist round of Teen Choice Awards nominations have been announced and Harry Styles is leading the music categories with 3 nominations, Choice Male Artist, Choice Rock Artist, and Choice Song: Male Artist for ‘Sign Of The Times.’

The show will continue. The investigation into allegations of sexual assault on Bachelor in paradise has been completed and production will start up again. Warner Bros released a statement saying, “As we previously stated, we recently became aware of allegations regarding an incident on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We take all such allegations seriously. The safety, security and well-being of the cast and crew is our number one concern, and we suspended filming so that the allegations could be investigated immediately and thoroughly. Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed. Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy. Production on this season of Bachelor in Paradise will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.” It’s not clear if Corrine Olympios or DeMario Jackson will be back on set. It is still set to premiere August, 8th.

Kim Kardashian reportedly dished out six figures to obtain a surrogate for her third child with husband Kanye West. The choice to use a surrogate comes after the 36-year-old had two difficult pregnancies and was diagnosed with the life-threatening pregnancy condition, placenta accreta. The reality star will pay the unknown woman $45,000 in increments of $4,500 each month for 10 months with a bonus of $5,000 for each possible multiple child, TMZ reports. Kardashian and West also deposited $68,850 with the agency in charge of organizing the surrogacy. Kim said, “I’d just love nothing more than to expand my family and just know that I have this world at home that’s safe.”