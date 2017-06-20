Daily Dirty With Jaime 6/20/17

Hanson Says Justin Bieber Is Chlamydia Of The Ear; Lorde Says Friendship With Taylor Swift Is Like Having Allergies; JAY-Z Has Returned His Hyphen

Hanson Brother’s were in an interview with Australia’s Triple J radio show and during the interview, Hanson slammed Justin Bieber and his music. The brothers said his music is comparable to a sexually transmitted disease. Specifically, “chlamydia of the year.” Ouch!

Lorde and Taylor are besties for sure but being friends with Taylor isn’t easy. “It’s like having a friend with very specific allergies. There are certain places you can’t go together. Certain things you can’t do.”

Jay Z had dropped the hyphen from his name in 2013, but according to Rap-Up, he has added it back and went all caps as well. In a press release for his new album, 4:44, his name is spelled JAY-Z which raised questions about changing the style of his name. A Roc Nation rep later confirmed that he has indeed changed the style of his name.