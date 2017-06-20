Listen Live
Daily Dirty With Jaime 6/20/17

Jaime June 20, 2017 Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show, Daily Dirty Leave a comment

Hanson Says Justin Bieber Is Chlamydia Of The Ear; Lorde Says Friendship With Taylor Swift Is Like Having Allergies; JAY-Z Has Returned His Hyphen

Hanson Says Justin Bieber Is Chlamydia Of The Ear

Hanson Brother’s were in an interview with Australia’s Triple J radio show and during the interview, Hanson slammed Justin Bieber and his music. The brothers said his music is comparable to a sexually transmitted disease. Specifically, “chlamydia of the year.” Ouch!

Lorde Says Friendship With Taylor Swift Is Like Having Allergies

Lorde and Taylor are besties for sure but being friends with Taylor isn’t easy. “It’s like having a friend with very specific allergies. There are certain places you can’t go together. Certain things you can’t do.”

JAY-Z Has Returned His Hyphen

Jay Z had dropped the hyphen from his name in 2013, but according to Rap-Up, he has added it back and went all caps as well. In a press release for his new album, 4:44, his name is spelled JAY-Z which raised questions about changing the style of his name. A Roc Nation rep later confirmed that he has indeed changed the style of his name.

