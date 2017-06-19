Listen Live
Daily Dirty With Jaime 6/19/2017

Jaime June 19, 2017 Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show, Daily Dirty Leave a comment

UPDATE!!! Twins Gender Revealed!

Miley Cyrus Not A Fan Of Dolce & Gabbana; Beyoncé And Jay Z Welcome Their Twins; Ed Sheeran Receives A Title From Queen Elizabeth II

Miley Cyrus Not A Fan Of Dolce & Gabbana

Miley Cyrus’ younger brother Braison made his runway debut in Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2018 Milan Fashion Week show. Miley congratulated her brother via Instagram, but had to get her jab in at Dolce of course. Her comment to D&G caused her brother to lose his modeling gig and ticked Stefano Gabbana off enough that he commented on her Instagram post saying, “Ignorant” and then commented, “For our stupid comment never more work with him.” Gabbana then reposted the picture on his Instagram saying, “We are Italian and we don’t care about politics.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVceeVHB_OL/?taken-by=mileycyrus

Beyoncé And Jay Z Welcome Their Twins

Beyoncé and Jay Z’s twins are here! No Gender, or names have been revealed. Beyoncé and the twins are still in the hospital due to ‘minor issues’ but mom and babes are doing well. Beyoncé and Jay Z welcome a boy and a girl!!!

Ed Sheeran Receives A Title From Queen Elizabeth II

Ed Sheeran is receiving an MBE, one of the highest honors that an Englishman can receive. (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire). An MBE is the lowest of five classes of appointment to the Order. The top is a knighthood, which has been given to Elton John, Paul McCartney, and Mick Jagger.

Chuffed to be awarded an MBE for services to charity and music, thanks for all your lovely messages x

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

