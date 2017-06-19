Daily Dirty With Jaime 6/19/2017

UPDATE!!! Twins Gender Revealed!

Miley Cyrus Not A Fan Of Dolce & Gabbana; Beyoncé And Jay Z Welcome Their Twins; Ed Sheeran Receives A Title From Queen Elizabeth II

Miley Cyrus’ younger brother Braison made his runway debut in Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2018 Milan Fashion Week show. Miley congratulated her brother via Instagram, but had to get her jab in at Dolce of course. Her comment to D&G caused her brother to lose his modeling gig and ticked Stefano Gabbana off enough that he commented on her Instagram post saying, “Ignorant” and then commented, “For our stupid comment never more work with him.” Gabbana then reposted the picture on his Instagram saying, “We are Italian and we don’t care about politics.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVceeVHB_OL/?taken-by=mileycyrus

Beyoncé and Jay Z’s twins are here! No Gender, or names have been revealed. Beyoncé and the twins are still in the hospital due to ‘minor issues’ but mom and babes are doing well. Beyoncé and Jay Z welcome a boy and a girl!!!

Ed Sheeran is receiving an MBE, one of the highest honors that an Englishman can receive. (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire). An MBE is the lowest of five classes of appointment to the Order. The top is a knighthood, which has been given to Elton John, Paul McCartney, and Mick Jagger.