Daily Dirty With Jaime 6/19/2017

Miley Cyrus Not A Fan Of Dolce & Gabbana; Beyoncé And Jay Z Welcome Their Twins; Ed Sheeran Receives A Title From Queen Elizabeth II
Miley Cyrus Not A Fan Of Dolce & Gabbana
Miley Cyrus’ younger brother Braison made his runway debut in Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2018 Milan Fashion Week show. Miley congratulated her brother via Instagram, but had to get her jab in at Dolce of course. Her comment to D&G caused her brother to lose his modeling gig and ticked Stefano Gabbana off enough that he commented on her Instagram post saying, “Ignorant” and then commented, “For our stupid comment never more work with him.” Gabbana then reposted the picture on his Instagram saying, “We are Italian and we don’t care about politics.”
https://www.instagram.com/p/BVceeVHB_OL/?taken-by=mileycyrus
#Repost @mileycyrus Noi siamo italiani e della politica non ci interessiamo di quella Americana ancora meno !!! Noi facciamo abiti e se tu pensi di fare politica con un post sei semplicemente un'ignorante. Non abbiamo bisogno dei tuoi post e dei tuoi commenti. La prossima volta ignoraci x favore!! #boycottdolcegabbana 😂😂😂😂❤️ We are Italian and we don't care about politics and mostly neither about the American one! We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it's simply ignorant. We don't need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!! #boycottdolcegabbana 😂😂😂😂❤️
Beyoncé And Jay Z Welcome Their Twins
Beyoncé and Jay Z’s twins are here! No Gender, or names have been revealed. Beyoncé and the twins are still in the hospital due to ‘minor issues’ but mom and babes are doing well. Beyoncé and Jay Z welcome a boy and a girl!!!
They're here!#beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday pic.twitter.com/woFRKoL7eO
— Mathew Knowles (@MathewKnowles) June 18, 2017
Ed Sheeran Receives A Title From Queen Elizabeth II
Ed Sheeran is receiving an MBE, one of the highest honors that an Englishman can receive. (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire). An MBE is the lowest of five classes of appointment to the Order. The top is a knighthood, which has been given to Elton John, Paul McCartney, and Mick Jagger.