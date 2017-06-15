Daily Dirty With Jaime 6/15/17

Selena Gomez Releases Video For ‘Bad Liar’; Bachelor In Paradise Update; Chrissy Teigen Open To Adopting Children

Selena stars in “Bad Liar” as an outcast principal’s daughter with a crush on her gym teacher, who is a major FLIRT with the principal. Oh, and Selena also takes on the role of the principal, the principal’s wife, and the gym teacher?

Corinne Olympios has released a statement following the allegations on the misconduct. She said “I am a victim and have spend the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4th. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production. As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality.” DeMario Jackson released a statement in rebuttal to Corinne’s statement saying, “It’s unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations. I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws.”

Chrissy Teigen said in an interview with Marie Claire that she is open to adopting or fostering more children. Teigen and husband John Legend welcomed their daughter Luna in April 2016 after several years of struggling to conceive, and Luna’s birth was followed by a post-partum depression for Chrissy. She revealed in the interview, “I would definitely adopt or have foster children, but I loved being pregnant. Maybe I should be scared, but I don’t know. It couldn’t be any worse than it was, could it?