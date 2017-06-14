Daily Dirty With Jaime 6/14/17

Kylie Jenner Gets A Matching Tattoo With Boyfriend; Diplo Responds To Katy Perry Rankings; Beyoncé Is Rumored To Be In Labor

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott get matching butterfly tattoos on the ankle and share the pics on their Snapchat.

James Corden appeared as a special guest on Perry’s four-day “Witness World Wide” YouTube live stream, in promotion of her new album, during which he played a Truth or Dare-like game with Katy Perry. Corden asked Perry to rank three ex-lovers by how good they are in bed, from worst to best. She ranked Diplo as the worst followed by Orlando Bloom and finally John Mayer as the best. Well Diplo has something to say about that.

I won the bronze metal in sex Olympics 🥉 pic.twitter.com/RD2PanuCue — dip (@diplo) June 12, 2017

Many unconfirmed sources claim that Beyoncé has gone into labor on Tuesday. Sources said that a large amount of security surrounded a hospital in Los Angeles. Looks like The twins are coming!!