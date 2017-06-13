Daily Dirty With Jaime 6/13/17

Lady Gaga Teams With Starbucks; Bachelor In Paradise Update; Beyoncé Is Having Her Twins At Home

Lady Gaga Teams With Starbucks

Lady Gaga and Starbucks are teaming up for Cups Of Kindness. Brightly colored summer drinks will help raise money for Lady Gaga’s foundation, ‘Born This Way’ which encourages kindness. Starbucks will donate $.25 per drink until June 19th and will contribute a minimum of $250,000 to Mother Monster’s foundation. #CupsOfKindness

Bachelor in Paradise’s entire 4th season may be scrapped following allegations of “misconduct.” Sources say that a producer who suspected misconduct on the set reported it to their supervisor at Warner Brother’s TV, which immediately suspended production. The misconduct was said to be between DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympos, although it hasn’t been confirmed. One source said there is no truth to the rumors that a lawsuit was filed against the show’s producers. Cast members were told they “might ” return, it’s been reported the show is done for this season and perhaps for good. Chris Harrison comments on ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ here.

Beyoncé and Jay Z are turning their Hollywood mansion into a £1 million private maternity ward. Medical equipment including incubators and ‘an entire professional neonatal wing’ has been shipped into the couple’s $100,000-a-month rented property as they plan the ultimate in home births. Vans full of high-tech kit have been seen arriving at the mansion over recent days, suggesting the due day is fast approaching even though Beyoncé has been uncharacteristically shy about exactly when the twins are expected. A source said, ‘it is all about privacy and safety. It’s not usual for someone expecting twins to have them at home, but Beyoncé has discussed it with her doctors.