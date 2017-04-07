Daily Dirty With Jaime 4/7/17

Adele Gives Harry Styles Birthday Present; David Schwimmer And Wife Separate; Scott Disick Admits He’s Still Attracted to Kourtney Kardashian

To wish Harry Styles a happy birthday, Adele gave him a copy of her album 21 along with a note that read, “I did some pretty cool stuff when I was 21. Good luck!” You can say winning the Grammy Award for Album of the Year after selling over 5 million copies is “pretty cool stuff.” Harry responded well and said, “I was like geez, I think she leads by example. She’s the biggest. The thing with her is she’s a different thing. She’s just good at it. I like how she does everything.”

After just under 7 years of marriage ‘Ross from friends’ and wife Zoe made this announcement, “It is with great love, respect and friendship that we have decided to take some time apart while we determine the future of our relationship, our priority is, of course, our daughter’s happiness and well being during this challenging time, and so we ask for your support and respect for our privacy as we continue to raise her together and navigate this new chapter for our family.”

Scott says she’s the one that got away! In a sneak peak of KUWTK Scott admits he’s definitely still attracted to Kourtney and that she is the love of his life. He added, “I feel like I will never be over her. I would never want to be with anyone but her.”