Daily Dirty With Jaime 4/17/17

Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Are All Smiles; Blac Chyna Tells Kardashians’s She’s Done With Rob; Lady Gaga Kills It At Coachella

Ben and Jen spend Easter together and were spotted leaving church with their 3 children, and they were all smiles. A nice sight for just announcing their divorce 3 days ago. It shows that the 2 are truly dedicated to co parenting their kids.

On next weeks episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s, Khloe is having a heart to heart with Rob. Khloe tells Rob, “She texts all your sisters and said that she’s ready to leave you. Rob responds by saying, “She’s not going anywhere.” Blac Chyna and Rob share their 5 month old daughter, Dream Kardashian.

Lady Gaga Kills It At Coachella

Lady Gaga killed her performance at Coachella. She also debuted her newest song. It’s called “The Cure.”