Daily Dirty With Jaime 4/13/17

Tyga Cuffed Leaving Hollywood Nightclub; Khloe Kardashian Said Yes; Selena Gomez Teasing Something Magical

Tyga was pulled over for running a stop sign and having no license plates. After talking to several officers, Tyga voluntarily left his car. He was then handcuffed and put into a police car. The rapper told the paparazzi he was in cuffs because he has paper plates, and it’s a new vehicle. “I just bought it,” Tyga said. Traffic officers at the scene decided at the time to conduct a field sobriety test but with the paparazzi situation, the police officers transported Tyga to the police station to conduct it. He passed the field sobriety test and was released with a traffic violation. Tyga was nether arrested nor charged with a crime.

Gucci mamba A post shared by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Apr 10, 2017 at 9:18am PDT

Khloe Kardashian Said Yes

Khloe Kardashian is ready to marry her boyfriend Tristan Thompson and ready to have his baby. The two have only been dating since August. Khloe admits she’s “never been in this type of love” and if Tristan popped the question she would definitely say “yes!” Khloe added “I would love to have a family. We’ve talked about it. He is already a father, and I know for a face that he would be an impeccable father. Khloe said, “I definitely want to be a mom, but I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like the clock is ticking. I feel it in my soul it will happen.”

💕 US 💕 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 8, 2017 at 11:38pm PDT

Selena’s success with 13 Reason’s Why isn’t enough for her. She’s already working on something new and magical. Selena took to Instagram to share a tease picture of a polaroid with sisters Petra and Ana Collins. Fans were quick to speculate possibilities. Petra is an established photographer and Anna is a ballet instructor and artist.