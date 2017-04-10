Listen Live
Daily Dirty With Jaime 4/10/17

April 10, 2017

Bradley Cooper And Girlfriend Welcome Baby; Kylie Jenner Crashes Prom; Chrissy Teigen Pays off Cosmetology School Tuition

Bradley Cooper And Girlfriend Welcome Baby

After two years of dating, Bradly Cooper and girlfriend, Irina Shayk welcome their first child. No details have been released about the sex or name of the baby.

Kylie Jenner Crashes Prom

Kylie Jenner is making dreams come true in a Sacramento high school. She accompanied junior Albert Ochoa to Rio Americano High School on Saturday bringing along her long time friend Jordyn Woods for the night. Kylie’s presence stirred up social media quite a bit. The juniors sister took to twitter to share her excitement for him.

Chrissy Teigen Pays Off Cosmetology Tuition

Chrissy Teigen just helped fan Mercedes Edney by paying off her tuition. Mercedes started a go fund me account to raise 6,000 for tuition of esthetician school. She had raised almost $400 from friends and family, Chrissy paid the rest of the rest of the remaining $5,065 and wrote, “I’ve seen this be your passion for such a long time now, so excited for you to fulfill your dreams!” Just go ahead and add fairy godmother to Chrissy Teigen’s resume.

