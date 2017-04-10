Daily Dirty With Jaime 4/10/17

Bradley Cooper And Girlfriend Welcome Baby; Kylie Jenner Crashes Prom; Chrissy Teigen Pays off Cosmetology School Tuition

After two years of dating, Bradly Cooper and girlfriend, Irina Shayk welcome their first child. No details have been released about the sex or name of the baby.

Kylie Jenner is making dreams come true in a Sacramento high school. She accompanied junior Albert Ochoa to Rio Americano High School on Saturday bringing along her long time friend Jordyn Woods for the night. Kylie’s presence stirred up social media quite a bit. The juniors sister took to twitter to share her excitement for him.

TELL ME WHY MY BROTHER TOOK KYLIE JENNER TO PROM 2NIGHT !!!!!!! — $elena Ochoa (@ssoochoa) April 9, 2017

Chrissy Teigen just helped fan Mercedes Edney by paying off her tuition. Mercedes started a go fund me account to raise 6,000 for tuition of esthetician school. She had raised almost $400 from friends and family, Chrissy paid the rest of the rest of the remaining $5,065 and wrote, “I’ve seen this be your passion for such a long time now, so excited for you to fulfill your dreams!” Just go ahead and add fairy godmother to Chrissy Teigen’s resume.