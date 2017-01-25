Daily Dirty 1/26/17

Adele; Scarlett Johansson; Kylie JennerAdele

A Turkish musician says he’s Adele’s dad! He insists on taking a DNA test to prove he’s Adele biological father. Mehmet Asar claims he “hooked up” with Adele’s mom Penny Adkins while she was vacation in Turkey in 1987. Asar was a taxi driver at the time and says he lost touch with Adele’s mom Penny when she returned to Britain. He said he did his research and is convinced he is Adele’s father, not Marc Evans, who left Adele’s mom when Adele was 2. The kicker, Adele said in an interview in December 2015 that she was Turkish, Spanish, and English.

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett and her husband Romain Dauriac have split! Sources say they have been separated since this summer. The couple have only been married for two years. Scarlett was seen at the Women’s March in DC with no wedding ring on. They have a daughter together, Rose.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner donated 10,000 to her best friend Jordyn Woods GoFundMe for her father. Just two weeks after being diagnosed with cancer, he passed away. Jordyn’s mom started the GOFundMe to pay for the memorial services for her husband. What a best friend!

