Daily Dirty With Jaime 4/5/17

April 5, 2017 Leave a comment

In The Daily Dirty Halsey Debuts New Single; Beyoncé and Jay Z Celebrate 9 Years Of Marriage; P!nk Drops Body Image Wisdom

Halsey Debuts New Single

Halsey has released her new single. The video for Now or Never is a story of two people in love despite the forces trying to keep them apart. It’s a Romeo and Juliet themed video.

 

Beyoncé and Jay Z Celebrate 9 Years of Marriage

Beyoncé took to Instagram yesterday to wish her husband of nine years Jay Z a happy anniversary, she released an altered version of her song, “Die With You.” She shared a video with clips of her and Jay Z through the years and included some videos of Blue Ivy and of her now pregnancy.

💙 4.4.17 💙

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

P!nk Drops Body Image Wisdom

Pink took to Instagram to share a picture of her work out session. Sharing her weight, height and thoughts on body image. She shared this photo in her gym clothes to remind people to be realistic in their expectations. Pink is killing it!

