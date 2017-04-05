Daily Dirty With Jaime 4/5/17

In The Daily Dirty Halsey Debuts New Single; Beyoncé and Jay Z Celebrate 9 Years Of Marriage; P!nk Drops Body Image Wisdom
Halsey Debuts New Single
Halsey has released her new single. The video for Now or Never is a story of two people in love despite the forces trying to keep them apart. It’s a Romeo and Juliet themed video.
Beyoncé and Jay Z Celebrate 9 Years of Marriage
Beyoncé took to Instagram yesterday to wish her husband of nine years Jay Z a happy anniversary, she released an altered version of her song, “Die With You.” She shared a video with clips of her and Jay Z through the years and included some videos of Blue Ivy and of her now pregnancy.
P!nk Drops Body Image Wisdom
Pink took to Instagram to share a picture of her work out session. Sharing her weight, height and thoughts on body image. She shared this photo in her gym clothes to remind people to be realistic in their expectations. Pink is killing it!
Would you believe I'm 160 pounds and 5'3"? By 'regular standards' that makes me obese. I know I'm not at my goal or anywhere near it after Baby 2 but dammit I don't feel obese. The only thing I'm feeling is myself. Stay off that scale ladies! #feelingmyself #strongismygoal #bodygoals @msjeanettejenkins #happysaturday #getitin #GIJaneismyWCW