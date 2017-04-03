Daily Dirty 4/3/17

Harry Styles Announces Track Name; Britney Spears Gives Spanking; Puma Suing Forever 21 For Rihanna Knock Off
Harry Styles Announces New Track Name
Harry Styles took to Instagram to announce the title of his solo track. It was be released Friday and he will be joining Jimmy Fallon on Saturday Night Live on Saturday Night live on the 15th to debut it live.
Britney Spears Gives A Spanking
Country artist Chris Lane joined Britney Spears on stage Friday night during her show in Las Vegas and got a little more than he expected. He shared this video to his Instagram account. Britney is S&M’ing Mr. Lane all over the stage. She’s walking him on the stage on a leash and spanking him with a whip. He said his “inner 16 year old self was freaking out.”
Puma Suing Forever 21 For Rihanna Knock Offs
According to TMZ, Puma has filed a lawsuit against Forever 21 for copying Rihanna’s FentyxPuma collection. The lawsuit said that F 21 stole at least 3 of Rihanna’s designs from her recent collection. One in particularly that resembled Rihanna’s Creeper. The lawsuit says Puma argues that Forever 21 is interfering with their business. Do you think they’re replicating Rihanna’s collection?