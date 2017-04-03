Daily Dirty 4/3/17

Harry Styles Announces Track Name; Britney Spears Gives Spanking; Puma Suing Forever 21 For Rihanna Knock Off

Harry Styles Announces New Track Name

Harry Styles took to Instagram to announce the title of his solo track. It was be released Friday and he will be joining Jimmy Fallon on Saturday Night Live on Saturday Night live on the 15th to debut it live.

SIGN.OF.THE.TIMES // 7.APRIL.17 // A post shared by @harrystyles on Mar 31, 2017 at 5:02am PDT

Country artist Chris Lane joined Britney Spears on stage Friday night during her show in Las Vegas and got a little more than he expected. He shared this video to his Instagram account. Britney is S&M’ing Mr. Lane all over the stage. She’s walking him on the stage on a leash and spanking him with a whip. He said his “inner 16 year old self was freaking out.”

When I woke up yesterday I had no idea my night was gonna go like this 😂😂 @britneyspears thanks for the spankin 😉 #britneyspears #britneyspears #pieceofme A post shared by Chris Lane (@iamchrislane) on Apr 1, 2017 at 9:41am PDT

According to TMZ, Puma has filed a lawsuit against Forever 21 for copying Rihanna’s FentyxPuma collection. The lawsuit said that F 21 stole at least 3 of Rihanna’s designs from her recent collection. One in particularly that resembled Rihanna’s Creeper. The lawsuit says Puma argues that Forever 21 is interfering with their business. Do you think they’re replicating Rihanna’s collection?