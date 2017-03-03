Daily Dirty 3/9/17

Scarlett Johansson Files For Divorce; Louis Tomlinson Punches A Fan; Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Call Off Divorce

Scarlett Johansson Divorce

Scarlett and husband Romain had split after two years, despite being seen together in public, Scarlett has officially filed for divorce. There will be a custody battle over their daughter Rose. Romain says Scarlett’s schedule wouldn’t allow her to be primary guardian. Scarlett has only made on comment, other than “as a devoted mother and private person and with complete awareness that my daughter will one day be able to read the news about her, I would like to say that I will never, ever be commenting on the dissolution of my marriage.”

Louis Tomlinson Punches A Fan

Earlier this week Louis Tomlinson had an altercation with paparazzi, he was arrested and a court date was set for March 29th. New information has surfaced that Ana Becerra claims that Louis punched her in the face when she started recording the paparazzi altercation and Tomlinson’s girlfriend had asked for her phone and Ana refused, Louis stepped between them and punched her. TMZ video of fan recording altercation.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Call Off Divorce

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are still separated but they have called off the divorce. After the birthday party for their son, they decided they are going to work on their issues. Ben is making a huge effort to take care of himself and Jen is hoping they can stay married. Ben doesn’t want a divorce either.