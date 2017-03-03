Daily Dirty 3/8/17

Trump Is In Love With Arnold; Zayn Teases New Music; Brad Pitt’s New Fling

Trump In Love With Arnold

Arnold Schwarzenegger was interviewed about his leaving the Apprentice on Friday, when asked why Trump was interested in tweeting about him, Arnold replied with, “I think he’s in love with me.” President Trump tweeted out:

Arnold Schwarzenegger isn't voluntarily leaving the Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Zayn Malik Teases New Music

Yesterday Zayn took to twitter to share this video:

When a fan responded to the tweet asking if it was new music, he tweeted back “I’m excited too…”

Brad Pitt’s New Fling

Marion Cotillard shared these photos yesterday via her Instagram. We can’t help but notice the plump of her lips and of course she was instantly compared to Brad’s ex wife Angelina Jolie. There have been allegations that there was an affair, but she denies it.



To be… A post shared by @marioncotillard on Mar 6, 2017 at 3:11pm PST

…or not to be… A post shared by @marioncotillard on Mar 6, 2017 at 3:10pm PST