Daily Dirty 3/8/17

Trump Is In Love With Arnold; Zayn Teases New Music; Brad Pitt’s New Fling
Trump In Love With Arnold
Arnold Schwarzenegger was interviewed about his leaving the Apprentice on Friday, when asked why Trump was interested in tweeting about him, Arnold replied with, “I think he’s in love with me.” President Trump tweeted out:
Arnold Schwarzenegger isn't voluntarily leaving the Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017
Zayn Malik Teases New Music
Yesterday Zayn took to twitter to share this video:
— zayn (@zaynmalik) March 7, 2017
When a fan responded to the tweet asking if it was new music, he tweeted back “I’m excited too…”
Brad Pitt’s New Fling
Marion Cotillard shared these photos yesterday via her Instagram. We can’t help but notice the plump of her lips and of course she was instantly compared to Brad’s ex wife Angelina Jolie. There have been allegations that there was an affair, but she denies it.