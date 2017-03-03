Listen Live
Breaking News

Daily Dirty 3/8/17

March 8, 2017 Leave a comment

Trump Is In Love With Arnold; Zayn Teases New Music; Brad Pitt’s New Fling

Trump In Love With Arnold
Arnold Schwarzenegger was interviewed about his leaving the Apprentice on Friday, when asked why Trump was interested in tweeting about him, Arnold replied with, “I think he’s in love with me.” President Trump tweeted out:

Zayn Malik Teases New Music
Yesterday Zayn took to twitter to share this video:

When a fan responded to the tweet asking if it was new music, he tweeted back “I’m excited too…”

Brad Pitt’s New Fling
Marion Cotillard shared these photos yesterday via her Instagram. We can’t help but notice the plump of her lips and of course she was instantly compared to Brad’s ex wife Angelina Jolie. There have been allegations that there was an affair, but she denies it.

To be…

A post shared by @marioncotillard on

…or not to be…

A post shared by @marioncotillard on

…Rock'n'roll #rocknrolllefilm @guillaumecanetofficiel 🤣🤣🤣

A post shared by @marioncotillard on

 

 

Tags

Comments:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | EEO Information | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer
© Copyright 2017, Y107. All Rights Reserved.