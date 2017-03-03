Daily Dirty 3/6/17

Adele Confirms Her I Do; Beyoncé and Jay Z Buy a New Home; Louis Tomlinson Arrested

Adele Confirms I Do

Adele admits that her and now husband have said I do. They tied the knot during a concert in Australia. While being interviewed about song Someone Like You, Adele said, “I was trying to remember how I felt at the beginning of the relationship that inspired the record because as bad as a breakup can be, as bitter and horrible and messy as it can be, that feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on Earth, and I am addicted to the feeling. Obviously I can’t go through with those feelings because I’m married now. I’ve found my next person.”

Beyoncé And Jay Z Buy New Home

Beyoncé and Jay Z are looking to buy a new home. Rumor has it they are looking at an 85 million dollar home for their growing family. The home of Aaron Spelling and wife Candy. Candy said the house is the equivalent of a mid sized hotel and it’s a lot of work. The home is 57,000 square feet and has a bowling alley, wine cellar, three gift-wrapping rooms, library, gym, doll room, screening room and humidity-controlled silver storage room.



Louis Tomlinson Arrested

Louis Tomlinson was arrested Friday because of an altercation with paparazzi. Louis flew into L.A. with his gf, and was swarmed with paparazzi at the baggage claim. Allegedly Louis pulled one of the paparazzi members by the legs, which made him fall over and hit his head. Three other members of paparazzi were attacking Louis’ girlfriend at the same time. He was released Saturday, sources saying he paid 20,000 bail, and others say he didn’t pay anything for bail. He has a court date set for March 29th.