Daily Dirty 3/3/17

Chris Brown Drug Addiction

Those close to Chris Brown have been concerned about his drug habits. One of his friends said “Chris will literally cuss you and then say, ‘hey I’m functioning. I’m going to get the work out.’ And he does, but he’s not the first functioning star who thinks they can handle those power drugs. I got to say with all my heart, he’s dancing with death.” The drugs include Xanax and cocaine. His friend added, “it’s a different person everyday, you never know who you’re going to get.”

Katy Perry New Do

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom definitely broke up! They say when a woman changes her hair, she’s going to change her life!

Ed Sheeran Beat Justin Bieber With a Golf Club

We all know Ed Sheeran is extremely busy! In an interview, Ed Sheeran admitted his busy life can lead him into some stick situations. He had mentioned that he got waste at a club in Japan, the he went to a golf course with his good friend Justin Bieber, when Bieber had told Ed to hit a golf ball out of his mouth. Ed Sheeran said, “he laid on the floor and put a golf ball in his mouth and asked me to hit it out of his mouth. I was like “F, I need to aim this properly, and I swung and then hit him smack in the face.”