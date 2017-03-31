Listen Live
Daily Dirty 3/31/17

March 31, 2017 Leave a comment

Lauren Conrad Babymoon; Tyga and Kylie Break Up; Justin Bieber Rocks A Crop Top

Lauren Conrad Babymoon

Lauren decided to take what she calls a babymoon before her and husband William have their first child. Lauren hasn’t said exactly where she’s at but she is however enjoying a nice lemonade, wishing it were a margarita.

Kylie Jenner Breaks Up With Tyga

It seems like the couple have called it quits once again since Tyga is barely present in Kylie’s social media posts. A source even told E! News that the rapper moved into a new home in Hollywood Hills last week, and he’s “been partying and having people over every night, and there has been no sign of Kylie.”

Justin Bieber Rocks A Crop Top

Justin Bieber has never been afraid of starting new fashion trends. Everyone is talking about Justin’s new crop top, however I feel like he just rolled up his white tank top because he’s hot on the beach in Brazil.

