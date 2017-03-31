Daily Dirty 3/31/17

Lauren Conrad Babymoon; Tyga and Kylie Break Up; Justin Bieber Rocks A Crop Top
Lauren Conrad Babymoon
Lauren decided to take what she calls a babymoon before her and husband William have their first child. Lauren hasn’t said exactly where she’s at but she is however enjoying a nice lemonade, wishing it were a margarita.
Kylie Jenner Breaks Up With Tyga
It seems like the couple have called it quits once again since Tyga is barely present in Kylie’s social media posts. A source even told E! News that the rapper moved into a new home in Hollywood Hills last week, and he’s “been partying and having people over every night, and there has been no sign of Kylie.”
Justin Bieber Rocks A Crop Top
Justin Bieber has never been afraid of starting new fashion trends. Everyone is talking about Justin’s new crop top, however I feel like he just rolled up his white tank top because he’s hot on the beach in Brazil.