Daily Dirty 3/30/17

Lana Del Rey Big Announcement Paula Patton And Robin Thicke Custody Battle; 50 Cent Pulls Out
Lana Del Rey Big Announcement
Lana has announced she is releasing an album soon! She took to her personal Facebook to share this video clip of the announcement! Yay new music! No date has been released for her album just yet.
My new record – Lust For Life – is coming soon
Posted by Lana Del Rey on Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Robin Thicke vs Paula Patton
Robin Thicke and Paula Patton have finally come to an agreement on the custody battle. Settlements should be signed in about a week. There’s a catch. The L.A. County Dept. of Children and Family Services has an open case after Julian complained to teachers at his school Robin was punishing him excessively which Robin has denied. Julian and Robin have been seen spending more time together. Julian seems to be more comfortable with his dad. The divorce is still in process.
50 Cent Pulls Out Of Chris Brown Tour
It appears 50 Cent won’t be joining Chris Brown’s Party tour. A source says 50 changed his mind about being part of the tour before it even started, even though his name was on the announcement and on the flyer. He hasn’t given a reason.