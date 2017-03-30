Daily Dirty 3/30/17

Lana Del Rey Big Announcement Paula Patton And Robin Thicke Custody Battle; 50 Cent Pulls Out

Lana has announced she is releasing an album soon! She took to her personal Facebook to share this video clip of the announcement! Yay new music! No date has been released for her album just yet.

Lust For Life album trailer My new record – Lust For Life – is coming soon Posted by Lana Del Rey on Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Robin Thicke and Paula Patton have finally come to an agreement on the custody battle. Settlements should be signed in about a week. There’s a catch. The L.A. County Dept. of Children and Family Services has an open case after Julian complained to teachers at his school Robin was punishing him excessively which Robin has denied. Julian and Robin have been seen spending more time together. Julian seems to be more comfortable with his dad. The divorce is still in process.

It appears 50 Cent won’t be joining Chris Brown’s Party tour. A source says 50 changed his mind about being part of the tour before it even started, even though his name was on the announcement and on the flyer. He hasn’t given a reason.