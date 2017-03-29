Daily Dirty 3/29/17

Katy Perry Tribute; Nicki Minaj Signs Modeling Contract; Harry Styles Debuts Single

Katy Perry Pays Tribute To Fan

Katy Perry fan collided head on in a car accident. The #ripkatycatKatie was created, and Katy Perry took to twitter to share a tweet for her fan. She was changed her Twitter handle to the newly created hashtag.

https://twitter.com/katyperry/status/846620359201734657

Nicki Minaj Sings Modeling Contract

Nicki took to Instagram to share that she has signed a deal with Wilhelmina Modeling Angency. Congrats to Nicki!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSM4Fg3B2Om/?taken-by=nickiminaj

Harry Stlyes Debuts Single

Harry Stlyes teased new music, and SNL took to twitter to announce that he will be preforming this single on their show April 15th! Jimmy Fallon will be hosting the show.

So excited!!! A young heartthrob and Harry Styles will be on SNL together April 15th! #WhenHarryMetJimmy #FallonStylesSNL — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) March 28, 2017