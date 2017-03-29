Daily Dirty 3/29/17

Katy Perry Tribute; Nicki Minaj Signs Modeling Contract; Harry Styles Debuts Single
Katy Perry Pays Tribute To Fan
Katy Perry fan collided head on in a car accident. The #ripkatycatKatie was created, and Katy Perry took to twitter to share a tweet for her fan. She was changed her Twitter handle to the newly created hashtag.
https://twitter.com/katyperry/status/846620359201734657
Nicki Minaj Sings Modeling Contract
Nicki took to Instagram to share that she has signed a deal with Wilhelmina Modeling Angency. Congrats to Nicki!
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSM4Fg3B2Om/?taken-by=nickiminaj
Harry Stlyes Debuts Single
Harry Stlyes teased new music, and SNL took to twitter to announce that he will be preforming this single on their show April 15th! Jimmy Fallon will be hosting the show.
So excited!!! A young heartthrob and Harry Styles will be on SNL together April 15th! #WhenHarryMetJimmy #FallonStylesSNL
— jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) March 28, 2017
Excited to announce @jimmyfallon and @Harry_Styles will be in Studio 8H on April 15! #FallonStylesSNL pic.twitter.com/w2Bl2Mpsyz
— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 28, 2017