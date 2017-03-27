Daily Dirty 3/27/17

Harry Styles Teases New Single; Kim Kardashian Plans For Baby No. 3; Selena Gomez Shows Up At L.A. High School

Kim says she’s going to try for one more baby. Kim had difficulty pregnancies with North and Saint, and her doctors highly recommend otherwise. Last season on KUWTK, Kim looked into surrogacy. Will she continue this search or risk potentially bleeding out for another child?

Selena showed up at an L.A high school to honor young girls through her work with the Step Up Foundation and Coach. Being a brand ambassador, she went to the school to send the message of empowerment to the after-school programs. Selena hung out with students and spoke on “loving yourself first.” She said in an interview, “Step Up’s mission to empower women is important to me and something crucial in under served communities. Working with the young women I met today was an inspirational experience I will never forget.”

