Daily Dirty 3/24/17

John Mayer Misses Katy Perry; William Shatner Throwin’ Shade at Nick Viall; Brad Pitt’s New Hobby

John released a new album with the song , “Still Feel Like Your Man” on the album. When he was asked about the song he told New York Times, “Who else would I be thinking about? And by the way, it’s a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last 5 or 6years. That was my only relationship.” Notice the perfect timing since KP has just broken up with Orlando Bloom.

William Shatner Throwin Shade at Nick Viall

William Shatner took to twitter to express how he really feels about Nick Viall. Ouch!

https://twitter.com/WilliamShatner/status/843958812507693057?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fpeople.com%2Ftv%2Fnick-viall-william-shatner-goal-get-him-kicked-off-dwts-heartbreaking%2F

Vote against him. The more everyone votes for everyone else the quicker he'll be off https://t.co/HEzUVmrPVS — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 21, 2017

https://twitter.com/WilliamShatner/status/844979657443237888

Saw Nick Viall dance. He can really dance. I hope he’s as good a lover. https://t.co/gvJyb0FPtu — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 23, 2017

Brad Pitt’s New Hobby

Brad isn’t up for dating, but he often has friends over to hang out and blow off steam. He’s been reconnecting with old friends and seems happy about it. Brad has also been hitting the gym, and has lost a few pounds and is spending a lot of time pursuing his newest hobby, sculpturing. Insider says he’s “in better spirits.”