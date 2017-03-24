Listen Live
Daily Dirty 3/24/17

March 24, 2017 Leave a comment

John Mayer Misses Katy Perry; William Shatner Throwin’ Shade at Nick Viall; Brad Pitt’s New Hobby

John Mayer Misses Katy
John released a new album with the song , “Still Feel Like Your Man” on the album. When he was asked about the song he told New York Times, “Who else would I be thinking about? And by the way, it’s a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last 5 or 6years. That was my only relationship.” Notice the perfect timing since KP has just broken up with Orlando Bloom.

 

William Shatner Throwin Shade at Nick Viall
William Shatner took to twitter to express how he really feels about Nick Viall. Ouch!

https://twitter.com/WilliamShatner/status/843958812507693057?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fpeople.com%2Ftv%2Fnick-viall-william-shatner-goal-get-him-kicked-off-dwts-heartbreaking%2F

https://twitter.com/WilliamShatner/status/844979657443237888

Brad Pitt’s New Hobby
Brad isn’t up for dating, but he often has friends over to hang out and blow off steam. He’s been reconnecting with old friends and seems happy about it. Brad has also been hitting the gym, and has lost a few pounds and is spending a lot of time pursuing his newest hobby, sculpturing. Insider says he’s “in better spirits.”

