Daily Dirty 3/2/17

Katy Perry Teases New Song

Katy Perry Teases a New Song with this video below. Is it a protest song?

Katy Perry shares snippet of a song from #KP4. (via Snapchat) pic.twitter.com/olpC85HVe8 — Pop Crave (@PopCravings) March 1, 2017

Brad And Jen Back Together?

Well Brad Pitt has texted Jennifer Aniston and wished her a happy 48th Birthday. The texting has continued since then about his difficult split from Angelina. Sources say he had to get her phone number from intermediaries. Jen and Brad were married for five years and had split because Brad allegedly fell for Angelina Jolie on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Jen’s been married to Justin Theroux since 2015.



Chris Brown’s Got Another Restraining Order

Breezy’s ex girlfriend Karrueche Tran’s best friend has now filed a restraining order on Chris Brown. Joseph Ryan La Cour official court records say that Breezy said he will “find us and shoot the place up.” A source said that at Diddy’s Super Bowl party, Chris Brown said he was going to “mess La Cour up and lay his a** out.” He was ordered to stay at least a “football field” away from Joseph Ryan La Cour.