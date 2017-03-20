Daily Dirty 3/20/17

Jaime Pressly’s Home Robbed; Demi Lovato Engaged; Zayn Overcomes Eating Disorder

Jaime Pressly’s Home Robbed

Just a couple days after Kendall Jenner’s home was robbed, Jaime Pressley’s home was burglarized. Some jewelry and a laptop was taken. It hasn’t been reported how much it was all worth. Police think the two robberies are connected but haven’t released any other details.

Demi Lovato Engaged

Demi and boyfriend Bomba went to Disneyland to celebrate his birthday, of course updating social media and stirred speculation when she shared a snapchat with a diamond ring on her left hand! Demi has shut the down the rumors that she’s engaged to the fighter saying, “I’m just having fun, ya know? My life is in a really good place right now. He makes me laugh.”

Zayn Malik Overcomes Eating Disorder

Zayn Malik has overcome his eating disorder. He started in an interview saying “something I’ve never talked about in public before, but which I have come to terms with since leaving the band, is that I was suffering from an eating disorder. It wasn’t as though I had any concerns about my weight or anything like that. I’d just go for days—sometimes two or three days straight—without eating anything at all,” the British pop star confessed. “It got quite serious, although at the time I didn’t recognize it for what it was.” Zayn continued, “People saw strength in that, and they didn’t seem to expect it from a guy, but they expect it from a female, which to me is crazy. We’re all human. People are often afraid to admit difficulties, but I don’t believe that there should be a struggle with anything that’s the truth.”