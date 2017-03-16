Daily Dirty 3/16/17

Daily Dirty

Emma Watson Nudes; Kim Kardashian Robbery Theory; Weeknd disses Selena

Emma Watson Nudes

Emma Watson is taking legal action against whoever hacked her computer and stole her photos! Her publicist said, “Photos from a clothes fitting Emma had with a stylist a couple years ago have been stolen. Lawyers have been instructed on what to do and we are not commenting further.”

Kim Kardashian Robbery Theory

On Sunday the 19th, KUWTK is premiering the episode about Kim’s Paris robbery. The three sisters talk about theories of what they think happen, Kourtney stating that “I do think it’s weird though that like 25 minutes after Jasmine and them left..” Khloe interrupted and said, “they were obviously watching.” Kim agreed, and said “so if you wait across the street, you can see the lights on because we’re the first floor.” She added, ” I was snapchatting that I was home and that everyone was going out. So I think they knew that Pascal was out with Kourtney and that I by myself. They had to have known we were leaving that day. They had a window of opportunity and they just went for it.”

The Weeknd disses Selena

You may remember that last week Selena was spotted crying on the flight home after leaving her man to continue his tour, and then 5 days ago, the weeknd shares this picture on Instagram. Was that a diss Abel?

