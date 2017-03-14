Daily Dirty 3/14/17

Prince Harry Pops The Question; Beyoncé Reveals Gender of Twins; J. Lo and A. Rod Get Serious

Prince Harry Pops The Question

Prince Harry has already had his engagement ring to Meghan Markle made and you’ll never guess where he decided to get the diamond from. His mother Princess Diana had a tiara that she wore to Australia, that had emeralds as part of it. Meghan Markle’s favorite stone is emerald, so it only seemed fitting. Prince Harry says “using his mother’s gems means the two loves of his life will be linked forever.”

Beyoncé Reveals Gender of Twins

Fans have started a conspiracy theory that Queen Bey has revealed the sex of her twins because she wore her earrings that she wore during her music video of “If I Were A Boy.” That’s a bit of stretch Beehive.

Beyoncé is wearing the If I Were a Boy earrings again… does this mean she's having twin boys?? pic.twitter.com/CxEgQ8wxCb — taylor-dior rumble (@taylordiorr) March 14, 2017

J. Lo and A. Rod Get Serious

The two love birds were seen taking a trip to Bahamas, what better way to start a relationship than in paradise? Alex was seen wiping J. Lo’s seat off, and then she sat down and rested her head on his shoulder. They were also seen holding hands, tightly clasped. They have also been spending a lot of time in Miami. Sources say the two are just taking things slow.