Daily Dirty 3/1/17

Emma Watson No More Selfies; Coachella Beyoncé Replacement; Katy Perry And Orlando Officially Split

Emma Watson Isn’t Taking Selfies

Emma has decided she’s not taking selfies with fans. In an interview with Vanity Fair she says ” For me it’s the difference of being able to have a life and not. If someone takes a picture of me and posts it, within two seconds they’ve created a marker of exactly where I am within 10 meters. They can see what I’m wearing and who I’m with. I just can’t give that tracking data.” She added, the combination of the Harry Potter phenomenon created a monster. “I have met fans that have my face tattooed on their body. I’ve met people who used Harry Potter to get through cancer. I don’t know how to explain it but Harry Potter steps into a different zone. It crosses into obsession.”

Coachella Headliner Replacement

Lady Gaga will be replacing Beyoncé at Coachella! They made the announcement yesterday with the poster below!

Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Announce Split

Just after a year of dating Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have officially announced their breakup! They seemed to have hit things off after the Golden Globes last year, and despite the Oscar’s after party happy picture they posed for Vanity Fair, they announced this morning they are respectfully going separate ways!