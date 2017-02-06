Daily Dirty 2/6/17

A Dog’s Purpose Update; Lady Gaga Performance; Beyoncé at Coachella

Update On A Dog’s Purpose

The investigation on the video of the German Shepherd in A Dog’s Purpose that appeared to be forced into a wave pool against his will, found that the video was edited. The edited version was given to TMZ, and after it was published, PETA and other animal rights activists boycotted the movie. The movie pulled in 18.4 million.

Lady Gaga Half Time

I think we can all agree that Lady Gaga killed it in her mic dropping halftime performance. Of course she started on the roof as rumored, caught a football, dangled in air while singing, and of course, ended it with a disappearing act. You can see the entire performance here. Just announced, the JoAnn tour will be coming to St. Louis November 16th.

Beyoncé at Coachella

Beyoncé announced her and husband Jay Z are expecting twins, via Instagram. However we’ve been questioning if Beyoncé will still be preforming at Coachella, and it has been confirmed. Beyoncé will be preforming even with two buns in the oven! Should be interesting preforming in her third trimester! She has already booked two other artists to preform with her.