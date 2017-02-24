Daily Dirty 2/27/17

Selena Gomez Supports Her Boo; Jay Z Talks About Advertising Impacts Creativity; Demi Lovato Slammed for Tweets

Selena Gomez Supports Her Boo The Weeknd

Selena Gomez is one supportive girlfriend. She was seen at his show in Amsterdam Friday night. She was noticed in the sound booth inside the club, dancing and sipping a drink. She was back stage wearing a white halter top and an oversized jean jacket strategically over one shoulder to expose her cleavage and one shoulder. Sources say she flew into Amsterdam to meet him.

Jay Z Talks About How Advertising Impacts Creativity

Jay Z shares his thoughts on radio by saying, “You take pop stations, they’re reaching 18-34 young white females… So they’re playing music based on those tastes. And then they’re taking those numbers and they’re going to advertising agencies and people are paying numbers based on the audience that they have. So these places are not even based on music. Their playlist isn’t based on music.”



Demi Lovato Tweets

Demi Lovato took to Twitter to share her DNA results she got following her test. She shared her results and a status announcing she was 1% African and fans got a little cut throat.

I did a DNA test and found out I'm mainly Spanish, with Native American, SCANDINAVIAN (which I had NO idea), Irish, BRITISH…. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) February 25, 2017

And I'm 1% African!!!! — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) February 25, 2017