Daily Dirty 1/18/17

Beyoncé Promotes Women’s March; Kanye Convinces Kim to Stay; Drake Meets J.Lo’s Kids

Beyoncé Promotes Women’s March

Beyoncé took to social media and posted the picture below on Facebook to promote the women’s march in protest of Donald Trump’s inauguration in Washington, DC on January 20th. The March will take place Saturday, January 21st. It is clearly initiative against President-Elect Donald Trump.

Together with Chime for Change, we raise our voices as mothers, as artists, and as activists. As #GlobalCitizens, we can… Posted by Beyoncé on Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Kanye Convinces Kim K to stay

Sources say that Kim Kardashian was ready to leave Kanye but he somehow convinced her to stay. After his hospitalization Ye told Kim that he was serious about getting professional help. Kim seems to be very understanding about Kanye’s issues. She said she “didn’t realize how much of his behavior stemmed from a mental illness.” Kanye swore he was going to continue with his therapy. He wants to get better and will do whatever it takes t0 get healthy. Kim added, “when he’s doing things is therapists tell him to, she is much happier.”

Drake Met J.Lo’s kids

Things are getting serious for DraLo. Rumor has it Drake has met Jennifer’s twins Max and Emme, and is getting rather close to them. Sources say Drake has been hanging out at J.Lo’s new house in Bel Air. He as been seen there several times and is getting to know the little ones. The source added, that “they all have fun together and her kids enjoy having him around.”