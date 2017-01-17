Daily Dirty: 1/17/17

Octavia Spencer; Kylie Jenner; Lady Gaga



Octavia Spencer

Octavia Spencer bought every ticket to a Los Angeles showing of her new movie, Hidden Figures. She wanted low income families to have a chance to see it in the theater. Spencer said “If you know a family in need that would like to see our movie but can’t afford it have them come. It’s first come first serve.” She added “My mom would not have been able to afford to take me and my siblings, so I’m honoring her and all single parents this #mlkweekend.”

Kylie Jenner

Yesterday afternoon Kylie was snapping pictures of this ginormous rock. Is she engaged? What is happening?



LADY GAGA TOUR

Lady Gaga’s tour has been confirmed. Lady Gaga retweeted a tweet from a fan page saying “Lady Gaga’s tour is already booked and to be announced after the #PepsiHalftime. Get your coins ready!”