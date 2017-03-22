Daily Dirty

Lorde Teases New Music; Justin Shows Off New Tattoos; Mel B files for Divorce
Lorde Teased New Music
Lorde took to Twitter yesterday… New Album dropping June 16th!
Fine tuning the plan for the whole year.. holy shit you guys have no idea there's so much cool stuff coming
— Lorde (@lorde) March 21, 2017
oh, and also, Melodrama has an official release date: JUNE 16. you can preorder it here https://t.co/YeJ1aeAefA pic.twitter.com/6CEJopgZwF
— Lorde (@lorde) March 9, 2017
Justin Bieber New Tattoos
Justin shared pictures on his Snapchat story of his new tattoos. A bear on his chest and an Eagle on his stomach.
Mel B Files For Divorce
Scary Spice has filed for divorce from husband Stephen Belafonte. She requested joint legal custody of their daughter. Mel B listed the separation date as December 28th. However she was posting photos on her Instagram of the two kissing as recently as of February 6th.
My baby boo @stephenthinks11 we have been through everything that would normally tear couples apart and we have come out on the other side stronger,you loved me before I even new how to really love myself,you are my world honey and let's not forget you are abit of a dickhead too xxxx #tenyearsmarried #fightfortheineyoulove #theysaiditwouldntlast #bitcheswishtheyhadthis #nowtalkaboutme