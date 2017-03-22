Daily Dirty

Lorde Teases New Music; Justin Shows Off New Tattoos; Mel B files for Divorce

Lorde Teased New Music

Lorde took to Twitter yesterday… New Album dropping June 16th!



Fine tuning the plan for the whole year.. holy shit you guys have no idea there's so much cool stuff coming — Lorde (@lorde) March 21, 2017

oh, and also, Melodrama has an official release date: JUNE 16. you can preorder it here https://t.co/YeJ1aeAefA pic.twitter.com/6CEJopgZwF — Lorde (@lorde) March 9, 2017

Justin Bieber New Tattoos

Justin shared pictures on his Snapchat story of his new tattoos. A bear on his chest and an Eagle on his stomach.

Mel B Files For Divorce

Scary Spice has filed for divorce from husband Stephen Belafonte. She requested joint legal custody of their daughter. Mel B listed the separation date as December 28th. However she was posting photos on her Instagram of the two kissing as recently as of February 6th.