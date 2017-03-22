Daily Dirty

Listen Live
March 22, 2017 Leave a comment

Lorde Teases New Music; Justin Shows Off New Tattoos; Mel B files for Divorce

 

Lorde Teased New Music
Lorde took to Twitter yesterday… New Album dropping June 16th!

Justin Bieber New Tattoos
Justin shared pictures on his Snapchat story of his new tattoos. A bear on his chest and an Eagle on his stomach.

Mel B Files For Divorce
Scary Spice has filed for divorce from husband Stephen Belafonte. She requested joint legal custody of their daughter. Mel B listed the separation date as December 28th. However she was posting photos on her Instagram of the two kissing as recently as of February 6th.

