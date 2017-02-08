Daily Dirty 2/9/17

Tom Hiddleston Speaks About T. Swift; Lady Gaga Shuts Down Body Shamers; Beyoncé Grammy’s

Tom Hiddleston Speaks About Taylor

Tom says that the tabloids relationship between him and Taylor was completely misinterpreted. The infamous “I heart Taylor Swift” t- shirt was just a joke! Tom says “The truth is, it was 4th of July and a public holiday and we were playing a game and I slipped and hurt my back, and I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and asked for a shirt. One of Taylor’s friends said ‘I’ve got this’ and pulled out the tank and we all laughed. It was a joke.” He added, “She’s incredible.”



Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga is SHUTTING DOWN body shamers in this Instagram post. Good for you Gaga!



Beyoncé Slows Grammy’s Performance

So Beyoncé is very pregnant, rumor has it she will not be giving her typical Beyoncé performance at the Grammy’s. Sources say there have been some changes in her routine. The changes won’t be final until Saturday February 11th. Sources are saying it will be a rather slow paced show. Sources added, “there will be elaborate digital screens on stage to create movement that will cover the slower pace onstage.” Also there may be a guest appearances during the performance!