Daily Dirty 2/9/17

Tom Hiddleston Speaks About T. Swift; Lady Gaga Shuts Down Body Shamers; Beyoncé Grammy’s
Tom Hiddleston Speaks About Taylor
Tom says that the tabloids relationship between him and Taylor was completely misinterpreted. The infamous “I heart Taylor Swift” t- shirt was just a joke! Tom says “The truth is, it was 4th of July and a public holiday and we were playing a game and I slipped and hurt my back, and I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and asked for a shirt. One of Taylor’s friends said ‘I’ve got this’ and pulled out the tank and we all laughed. It was a joke.” He added, “She’s incredible.”
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga is SHUTTING DOWN body shamers in this Instagram post. Good for you Gaga!
I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I'm proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too. No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don't need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That's the stuff of champions. thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys. Xoxo, gaga
Beyoncé Slows Grammy’s Performance
So Beyoncé is very pregnant, rumor has it she will not be giving her typical Beyoncé performance at the Grammy’s. Sources say there have been some changes in her routine. The changes won’t be final until Saturday February 11th. Sources are saying it will be a rather slow paced show. Sources added, “there will be elaborate digital screens on stage to create movement that will cover the slower pace onstage.” Also there may be a guest appearances during the performance!