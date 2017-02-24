Daily Dirty 2/28/17

Dancing With The Stars; Beyoncé Finds Out Gender; Arianna Grande New Video

Dancing With They Stars

The Bachelor himself has been announced to be joining the Dancing With the Stars cast! Additionally Glee star Heather Morris is joining the 24th season of Dancing With the Stars!

Beyoncé Finds Out Gender

Beyoncé will be finding out the gender of her twins in two weeks! Sources were eavesdropping at a Pre-Oscar dinner and heard that Beyoncé will be finding out the gender in just 2 weeks time!

Ariana Grande New Video

Ariana Grande’s music video for song “Everyday” celebrates love of all kinds to include interracial, gay, straight, young and old!