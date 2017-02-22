Daily Dirty 2/24/17

Dancing With The Stars; Coachella News; Robin Thicke Custody Battle

Dancing With The Stars

Two stars have been released on Dancing with the Stars! Mr. T was one! Not sure if the ex pro wrestler can dance so that should be interesting. Simone Biles also agreed to be on the show! Previously Simone was asked and she said would love to do Dancing with the Stars, I'm just not sure I'll have time! Well now that the Olympics are over, the gold medalist can finally join the show! Sources say since she's been named the greatest gymnast of all time, she will take home the mirror ball trophy!

Coachella News

Beyoncé has cancelled her 2017 Coachella performance! However she will be headlining the 2018 Coachella! Beyoncé was advised by her doctors to slow down on her schedule. Coachella went to Facebook to share the news.

Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision… Posted by Coachella on Thursday, February 23, 2017

Robin Thicke’s Custody Battle

Shots Fired! Robin Thicke's ex wife Paula Patton is accusing Thicke of tampering with evidence in the custody battle all to have her arrested! All the allegations came just before the judge was supposed to hear Paula's allegations, saying that Robin was abusive to her and their six year old son. Thicke has denied the abuse.