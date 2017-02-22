Daily Dirty 2/23/17

Rihanna Will Receive Harvard Humanitarian; Golden Kanye On Hollywood Blvd; Jay-Z Inducted To Songwriter Hall Of Fame

Rihanna Receives Harvard Humanitarian

Rihanna will be receiving Harvard University’s 2017 Humanitarian of the Year award. She will receive the award next Tuesday, Feb 28th at Boston University. The award comes from her charitable work with the Clara Lionel Scholarship Foundation, named after her grandparents to promote education and allow children from Caribbean countries to attend colleges in the U.S. Also Prince Harry joined Rihanna on World AIDS Day in December in Barbados to make a statement on HIV. The two did and HIV finger-prick test to show the kids how easy it is to be tested for HIV.

Golden Kanye

There’s a life size golden sculpture of crucified Kanye West on Hollywood Blvd, outside of the Dolby Theater. The statue it looks like Kanye with his arms stretched out, wearing a crown of thorns, gold chains, and a pair of Yeezy sneakers. At the base of the sculpture, it says “False Idol.” It resembles, the Oscar trophies.

ICYMI: Kanye West crucifix statue appears in Hollywood a block from the #Oscars Dolby Theatre https://t.co/SEMVsdKoRU pic.twitter.com/LFG547Wwdj — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 23, 2017

Jay Z Inducted Into Songwriters Hall of Fame

Jay Z was named the first rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Jay Z took to twitter and to share his excitement.