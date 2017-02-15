Daily Dirty 2/22/17

Jennifer Garner Filing For Divorce; Drake vs. Meek Mill; Christina Grimmie

Jennifer Garner Divorce

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck announced their separation in June of 2015. However, sources are saying its finally divorce time. Close family and friends, and even fans have even wondered if they were working on their marriage during the separation. They have been spotted socializing and of course co-parenting their 3 kiddos. Sources say Garner is officially filing. The source added the two are commited to taking care of their 3 children.

Drake Opens up about Meek Mill Feud

Drake has a lot to say about his feud with Meek Mill. He started by saying, “It’s not something I’m proud of because it took an emotional toll on me.” He added “Just seeing people get so riled up on negativity, it didn’t feel great.” Drake also said “I cannot disrespect Nicky or use her in any way.”

Christina Grimmie’s Family Releases New Song

Christina’s family releases her new song “Invisible” on Friday, with plans to start a foundation in her name. Christina’s brother Marcus, said “As a lot of people know, she was super passionate about breast cancer awareness, animal safety, anti-bullying. There are so many things, so we are just figuring out what’s the best way to allocate the funds”