Daily Dirty 2/22/17

Mariah Carey Blames Everyone

Mariah interviewed with the Rolling Stone, and of course the topic of her disastrous New Year’s Eve performance was brought up. When asked she responded with, “it was out of my control, and had everything not been such a total chaotic mess, then I would have been able to make something happen. Even the dancers should have stopped dancing and helped me off the stage. I’m sorry. It was a mess, and I blame everybody, and I blame myself for not leaving after rehearsal.

Chris Brown’s Ex Files Restraining Order

Chris Brown’s ex girlfriend Karrueche Tran filed a restraining order against him. She claimed that Chris Brown threatened to kill her. Sources say that Tran told a judge in a sworn statement that Chris Brown told others that he was going to kill her. The threat specifically was that he would take her out and shoot her. She also admitted that he was abusive in the past when they dated. Tran also accused Chris Brown of punching her in the stomach more than once and pushed her down the stairs. Sources also added that Chris Brown threatened Tran’s friends and threw drinks at them. Chris Brown will be on tour, and will be in Kansas City April, 11th.

Kanye West Denies Comments About Drake

Kanye West denies saying that Drake’s music is overplayed. However sources say during Kanye’s show in Sacramento back in November he went on a 17 min rant saying that Drake’s music is played too much on the radio, but recently in a video, Kanye was asked about the comments about Drake and he responded with, “I never said that,” and then walked away.