Daily Dirty 2/2/17

Scott Disick Leaves Kardashian Vaca

Scott left the family vacation after Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian found out he flew a woman to Costa Rica and put her up in a hotel. It was supposed to be a relaxing tropical vacation for the family. Then he was seen back in Miami kissing a different woman.

Beyoncé’s Having Twins!

Beyoncé and Jay Z have announced they are expecting! And not just one, but two!

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Kim K Testifies

Kim testifies in her Paris robbery case in New York City. Kim met with French authorities in a Manhattan hotel room and told them the details of being gagged, bound, robbed of jewelry and held at gun point. Kim’s hoping her testimony will help identify the guys who committed the crime.