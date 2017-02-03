Daily Dirty 2/3/17

Prince Harry Date Night; Nicki Minaj Robbed; Kanye VS Fashion Week

Prince Harry’s Date Night

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted enjoying date night and holding hands after they left dinner in West London. Sources are saying that 2017 is a big year for the couple, and that Harry is truly in love. Sources are added that there will possibly be an engagement in the near fear future!



Nicki Minaj Robbed

Nicki’s LA home was robbed of $200,000 worth of things. Law enforcement sources said that the home was ransacked and furniture was flipped over. They don’t know how they got into the house but there were signs of forced entry. Robbers made off with jewelry and some other personal things. Police are lead to think the robbery was personal because things were broken. Nicki’s perfume bottles, picture frames, clothing and furniture was demolished. Nicki was out of town during the robbery. Unfortunately there are no suspects, but Nicki is installing a security system in her LA home, including cameras, and hiring security guards.

Kanye VS Fashion Week

Kanye scheduled his Yeezy Season 5 fashion show, but Kanye didn’t clear it with the Council of Fashion Designers of America.(CFDA) Yeezy’s show will be scheduled for Wednesday February 15th at 5 pm at pier 59 Studios. However, because Kanye didn’t clear it with the CFDA a clothing line called Marchesa has already has scheduled for that show. Mr. West had to reschedule and yet again didn’t check with CFDA. However it appears that Kanye has since apologized for the clash, and moved his show forward two hours to 3pm. Steven Kolb, the president and CEO of the CFDA said that Kanye “called me personally to let me know that he had no intention of showing on top of another designer, and was unaware that there was a conflict.”