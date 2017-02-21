Daily Dirty 2/21/17

Ryan Seacrest House On Fire; Kris Jenner Speaks About Kim’s Robbery; Angelina Speaks About Her Divorce with Brad

Ryan Seacrest House Set Fire

Ryan Seacrest’s 50 million dollar mansion caught fire Sunday, doing some serious damage. No one was hurt. It was said to be an electrical problem. Ryan Seacrest bought the house from Ellen DeGeneres in 2012.

fire last night at the house- thank god everyone is ok pic.twitter.com/5G2OH7C7lH — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) February 20, 2017

Kris Jenner Speaks About Kim’s Robbery

Kris Jenner opened up to Ellen DeGeneres yesterday about Kim’s robbery, she says they have changed the way the family lives their lives. On the show, she admitted to Ellen that “it was devastating.” She added that it’s changed the way they take care of their kids and her grandkids. She also said that, “Filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians has actually helped Kim recover. We started filming and what was coming out was therapeutic for her, I think, just to explain to us and walk us through.” Keeping Up With The Kardashians returns March 5th! Click here to see the video of the interview

Angelina Jolie Speaks About Divorce and Eating Disorder

Angelina Jolie said in an interview that it has been “a very difficult time” since the divorce. She did say though that ,”we are a family and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it.” She added that “my focus is my children-our children-and my focus is finding this way through. We are and forever will be family, so that is how I am coping.” While filming a movie she’s directing in Cambodia, her children helped with, she and the kiddos indulged in local cuisine to include fried spiders.