Daily Dirty 2/15/17

Britney Spears Responds; Adam Levine Leaves The Voice; Drake Saves A Life

Britney Spears Responds

Katy Perry was at the Grammy’s spoke about her new hair color, she said she had every color on the spectrum, all that’s left is to shave her head, but she’s saving that for a public break down. Britney took to Twitter to respond with this picture and Biblical quote.

Her mouth speaks from that which fills her heart ❤️ Luke 6:45 pic.twitter.com/L7YPi3Iirl — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 13, 2017

Adam Levine Leaves The Voice

Rumor has it Adam is leaving The Voice, and so is Blake Shelton! Season 13 of The Voice will possibly be an all female coaching lineup. Rumors are saying that it will be Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez and Celine Dion. Neither Adam nor Blake have confirmed nor denied the rumors.

Drake Saves Lives

Last Saturday in the UK, a man was planning to jump off the Mancunian Way Bridge and Manchester police stopped traffic, and non other than Drake’s tour bus. Drake reached out to the police assisting the man n efforts to communicate with the man to keep him from jumping. The officer declined and said thank you to Drake and his team for offering support. Good deed of the day!