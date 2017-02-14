Daily Dirty 2/14/17

Katy Perry Throwing Shade; Justin Bieber Throws Shade at The Weeknd; Nick Cannon Leaves America’s Got Talent

Katy Perry

Sunday night at the Grammy’s Katy Perry interviewed with Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet, and as well with E! News, and when asked about the blonde hair, she said, “well I’ve done like every color on the spectrum and the only thing left is to shave my head but I’m saving that for a public breakdown.” Ouch, Katy!

Justin Bieber

After the Grammy’s, Rihanna had an after party at a night club in West Hollywood, where Selena Gomez, his ex girlfriend and new boo, the Weeknd were both at. Rumor has it he left shortly after seeing them. Earlier in the evening Bieber did an Instagram live video saying sarcastically that “Starboy” was his favorite song, before he and his friends started busting out laughing.

Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon says he’s done with America’s Got Talent! He shared the news with us via this Facebook post yesterday.