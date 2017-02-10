Daily Dirty 2/13/17

Adele Married; Lady Gaga New Ink; Katy Perry Breaking Glass Ceilings



Adele Is Married?

Last night while accepting her Grammy for Album of The Year, Adele went through her thank you’s mentioning her HUSBAND. Later on in the evening she went back to calling Simon her “partner.” Adele took home 5 of her 5 nominations, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance. Congrats!

Lady Gaga’s New Ink

MetalliGA! Lady Gaga killed her performance once again at the Grammy’s. Before she took the stage, she shared this little photo on Instagram. #MothIntoFlame

The Moth & Metallica 🦋——->🔥🖤#ink #tattoo #MothIntoFlame #MetalliGa #metal #grammys @metallica A post shared by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 12, 2017 at 2:51pm PST

Katy Perry Breaking Through

Katy Perry has toped the streaming charts! 3 million streams Friday after the release of her new single. “Chained to the Rhythm, was downloaded more times than any other song by female artist! Holy Katy Perry!